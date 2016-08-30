Ditch the Scale!

Mankato Clinic Dietitian Erin Gonzalez has a surprising tip as you continue on your weight management journey. "You don't have to step on a scale!" says Gonzalez. She says the scale can be encouraging at times, but at other times it may not hit on the number you want or expect. And that she says can undermine what you are eventually trying to accomplish. Instead she says just to focus on how you feel and how your clothes fit. Do not put too much pressure on yourself by constantly weighing in.