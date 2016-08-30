Healthy From Home School Lunches

Sending a home lunch with your child to school can be a healthy alternative. Hy-Vee dietitian April Graff says planning is key. She says to make the lunch the night before and have your child help. By helping with the preparation, your child might be more apt to eat it! Graff says to make sure each lunch contains protein, like cheese or lunch meat. She also says carbohydrates are important, such as breads and crackers. Fruits and veggies should balance out the meal. Hydration is important for your child's school success. A reusable water bottle may be a good investment.