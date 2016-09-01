Bucs Defeat Bulldogs In Straight Sets

The defending state champion Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team played host to the Bulldogs of Janesville-Waldorf -Pemberton.

The Bucs are 1–0 entering tonight's contest... while the Bulldogs look to nab their second "W" of the season.

Third set...WEM up 14–4....Bucs are in cruise control...and It's 15–4 now after an ace by Paige Pittmann.

And another Buc, Kate Masberg gave the Bulldogs fits throughout the evening as she nets the kill.

WEM keeps sending the ball her way., Morgan Nusbaum sets to the senior and she finishes for another kill...making it a 24–14 game.

And the Bucs close this game out with guess what? Another kill by their senior hitter...she finishes with 14 kills on the evening as WEM makes quick work of JWP in straight sets.

--KEYC News 12