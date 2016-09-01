Waseca Routs Albert Lea 62-13

The Waseca Blue Jays played host to the Albert Lea Tigers Thursday night.

First quarter...Waseca up seven nothing...Blue Jays pressure the quarterback.

D-tackle Justin Dahnert knocks the ball out and Waseca recovers.

Blue Jays turn that into points... Trystin Kinkade passes over to Saiveon Williamson down the sideline...he makes the catch and shrugs off a defender taking it to the ten..

Next play Kinkade calls his own number...gets to the edge and he's into the endzone for the score as he scampers across the line...Waseca takes a 14–0 lead over the Tigers.

But here's Albert Lea threatening inside the ten... Dylan Lestrud takes the handoff....is stopped at the line but he keeps those feet chopping to get the Tigers on the board.

14–6 ball game now...and Waseca answers quickly with a beautiful kick return TD by Justin Sampson....Blue Jays go on to beat the Tigers 62–13.

--KEYC News 12