Fairmont Shuts Out Blue Earth

The Fairmont Cardinals took home the Little Brown Jug for the second straight year, with a 35-0 rivalry win over Blue Earth Area.

The game was locked in a defensive stalemate early in the game, remaining scoreless at the end of the first quarter. But to kick off the second, Fairmont's Chris Fausch scampered in from 5 yards out to put the Cards on top 7-0 after the PAT.

The Cards played a strong second half and moved on to win it 35-0 over the Bucs. Fairmont has outscored BEA 62-0 over the last two seasons.