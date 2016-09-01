Mankato West Sweeps Maple River 3-0

The Mankato West Scarlets made the trip to Mapleton, and came home with a 3-0 victory over the Maple River Eagles.
After the first two sets, Mankato West held a 2-0 lead. In the third, the strong front row grouping of Alexis Paegel, Krista Goerger, and Maija Russell teamed up to give West a 25-13 win in the set and a 3-0 match victory.
