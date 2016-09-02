MVL Falls To Russell-Tyler Ruthton 37-36

To Johnson Field in New Ulm, where the Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers host the Knights from Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.

It's 22-21 Chargers at the half and a stalemate in the third quarter. MVL quarterback AJ Buboltz lets it fly over the middle... almost a fun catch there. Chargers will have to punt.

RTR ball. Hand off to Tate Thooft. He gets the edge, down the sidelines. Lays the wood on the defender, but is pushed out of bounds.

Next play though, a hand off to Jonah Johnson... looking to score... but fumble before he crosses the line. Chargers' Jake Kettner recovers.

The Knights are able to escape this one with a win, defeating MVL 37-36