East Tops Century 2-1

Over at Kennedy the Cougars of Mankato East played host to Rochester Century.

First half, scoreless, East with the ball in the final third, Mohamed–amin Ali slips by the defender...passes near post to Maktar Yarrow but the freshman can't finish.

Later, Century's Connor Watson opens his account on the day with a beautiful curler that goes into the back of the net putting Rochester on top one nil..

East with a chance on a corner, Koby Gagnon wins the header in the box....but it's wide as the Cougars try to tie this one up....

Score now tied up at one....Century's Ameer AlRubayee snaps off a shot from distance...it beats the keeper....but is off the post.... Cougars would go on to win 2–1.

