Marshall Crushes Loyola 10-1

Right out of the gate, the Tigers jump all over Loyola. The find a huge hole in the defense, getting the ball to Chase VanDeVere... goalie didn't stand a chance. 1-0 Marshall.

Few minutes later, Nicolas Guevara gets the tiniest of openings, sends it across is body the other way into the back corner. Tigers by 2.

It would be 3-0 shortly thereafter, but Loyola would lock it down and even score when Zan Raverty gets the open look and fires it in.

Marshall crushes them from there though. Tigers take it 10-1, VanDeVere and Loving Stee with hat tricks.