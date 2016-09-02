JCC Tops Maple River 18-13

The Jackson County Central Huskies opened their season at home and hosted the Maple River Eagles.

2nd quarter, Eagles down in the red zone, hand off to Lincoln Arndt, stiff arm and scores the first points of the night. Eagles lead 6-0.

The Huskies quickly respond, Easton Bahr finds a wide open Chris Gumto. This would be a 38 yard recetption. And would be a nice set up for the next play.

Dalton Wagner finds a hole... carries it all the way in for a TD. Ties the game up at 6-6.

Bahr would go 9 for 16 with 190 yards and one touchdown. The huskies go on to win their home opener 18-13.