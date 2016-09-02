New Ulm Opens 2016 Season With a Win

After going winless in 2015, New Ulm opened the season with a 20-12 comeback win over the Pipestone Arrows.

The New Ulm defense held strong until the second quarter when the Eagles oversnapped the punter, giving the Arrows solid field position.

Pipestone running back McKinley Bush rumbled in from 18 yards out to give Pipestone a 6-0 lead.

The Arrows led 12-0 in the second half before New Ulm stormed back, scoring 20 unsanswered points, winning it 20-12 over Pipestone.