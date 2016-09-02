West Topples Owatonna 34-19

West beat Owatonna last year 28-6... trying to do it again with a strong ground game. CJ Terry doing damage on the jet sweep, softening up the defense on the left side before finally being taken down.

Few plays later, Terry... takes the hand-off.. shakes a tackler at the line... then turns on the jets... no one's going to catch him... 40 yards in for the score. West up 6-0. Probably first of many touchdowns for Terry in 2016.

Next Scarlet possession, back to Terry... he gets the edge... pounds out a first down over on the far sideline before being pushed out of bounds.

Change of quarter - they switch sides - when quarterback Rob Meidl mishandles the snap... picks it up and turns it into something big... 35 yards in for the score... but as was West's problem in much of the first half, a penalty is going to bring that one back. The call kills the touchdown.

Won't matter though. West wins, taking it 34-19 over the Huskies.

