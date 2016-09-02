Adrian Storms Past Cathedral on Opening Night

The Adrian Dragons rolled into New Ulm and took home a 36-7 victory over the Cathedral Greyhounds.

Adrian took advantage early in the game after a major Greyhound miscue. Cathedral punter Tyler Mack unintentionally took a knee while receiving the snap, downing the ball at his own 10-yard line, putting the defense in a tough spot.

Adrian running back Dylan Gyberg trotted in from 2 yards out to put the Dragons up 8-0.

Later in the first quarter, Mack had another ball snapped over his head, which the Dragons' Skylar Polzine picked up and carried in for the touchdown.

Adrian went on to win the game 36-7 over the Greyhounds.