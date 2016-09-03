LCWM Wins Convincingly Over MCW

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial opened their 2016 season with a 27-0 shutout of Martin County West.

The Knights' offense looked good on offense on their opening drive, taking the ball down to the goal line, where Garret-Anderson-Gilman punched it in from 2-yards out to put LCWM on top 7-0 after the extra point.

The Knight defense held tough against MCW, keeping the Mavs scoreless and hanging on for a 27-0 shutout victory.