

A pint for a pint -- That's the premise behind the Rock 'N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive happening now.The event encourages locals to enjoy some great Culver's frozen custard while also taking the time to donate blood. The restaurant chain is currently giving coupons for a free pint of their famous frozen custard for every pint of blood donated.

Member of the American Red Cross are hoping the delicious incentive attracts lots of people to come out and save a life.

"Actually right now the Red Cross has an emergency need for blood. During the summer months it's very challenging to collect enough blood for patients in need." Says Sue Thesenga of the American Red Cross.

The Parker family herein Mankato is just one of many families across the nation in need of blood donations. One-year old Elijah Parker has undergone several blood treatments and surgeries during his young life. His parents say events like this are crucial for helping save the lives of patients just like their son.

Courtney Parker, Elijah's mother, says, "It's hard to see your child go through open heart surgeries, go through other medical procedures, and just seeing him fighting for his life...it has been very hard. When you come down and you see people in the community are supporting you, people who are donating blood and donating to the hospitals, it's really encouraging." She are her husband are very thankful so many people are coming out to donate.

Rock 'N Roll Up Your Sleeve continues through Thursday at Culver's in North Mankato. The American Red Cross on 105 Homestead Drive is taking donations through Friday.

--- KEYC News 12