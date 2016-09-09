Cleveland Tops HBC in Tight Finish

The 2nd-ranked Cleveland Clippers earned a big win over Hills Beaver Creek Friday night, taking down the 8th-ranked Patriots 35-34.

The Clippers held a 21-20 halftime lead over the Pats, but Cleveland locked up their defense in the second half. Their defensive grouping of Carter Kopet,Carter Brink, and Gavin Wenker teamed up to lock down the HBC offensive unit.

Later in the third quarter, on 4th down and 7, Kopet drilled a tight spiral to Jaiden Zishka, giving Cleveland a first and goal from the 4-yard line.

On the next play from scrimmage, Kopet dropped off a screen-pass to Austin Plonsky for the touchdown, putting the Clippers up 28-20.

Kopet had 5 touchdowns and 324 passing yards on the night, leading Cleveland to a 35-34 win over Hills Beaver Creek.