Knights Take Down The Tigers

Over in Sleepy Eye the 0–1 Springfield Tigers were trying to get their first win on the season...while the St. Mary's Knights were searching for their first win as well.

First quarter St. Mary's offense takes to the ground early and often, Nick Strate gets to the edge on the option, and scoots in opening the scoring 7–0 Knights.

What's this? St. Mary's goes for the onside kick, and they're going to recover that, no Tigers in the area of that one, Knights with great field position.

Strate calls his own number again, and the senior picks another big chunk of yards setting up another St. Mary's TD, Knights up 14–0.

Second quarter, same score, fourth down, Knights go for it, Strate looks like he's cruising in for another touchdown on the evening, but the Knights are called for a penalty.

Drive stalls, and Springfield is able to come up with a defensive stand as Strate takes a shot in the backfield and keeps the Knights out of the endzone, score stays at 14–0.

Later, Springfield's Kale Meendering makes a nice play on the sideline, but Tigers wouldn't score on that possession, Knights go on to win 28–14.

