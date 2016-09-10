JWP Comes Back To Beat Medford 32-25

Bulldogs trailing 12-19 toward the end of the first half... when this bruising run by Tom Gannon... stretches it out for the goal line... looks to the ref... Touchdown! JWP down one at the half.

They receive the kick in the 3rd quarter, where Josh Janike takes it down the far sideline... picking up a big chunk of yardage... 50 yards on the return before he's tackled. Great field position for the Bulldogs.

And Gannon capitalizes, finishing off with a score. Perfect blocking by the Bulldog line... Gannon breaks the tackle he needs to break... putting JWP up on top.

Bulldogs finish off the Tigers, winning 32-25 in Janesville

-- KEYC News 12