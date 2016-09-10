2nd-ranked TCU Takes Down New Ulm

Class 3A's 2nd-ranked Tri City United took an early lead and held on for a 22-6 win over the New Ulm Eagles.

On the first drive of the game, TCU put together a few runs, capping it off with a 12-yard rushing score from Marty Kalina, putting the Titans up 8-0 after the 2-point conversion.

The New Ulm defense held tough after that, but TCU held on for a 22-6 win over the Eagles.