Greyhounds Roll To 29-14 Win Over Indians

The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds welcomed the Sleepy Eye Indians to town.

Early second half...Cathedral up 22–8.... Jacob Manderfield drops back...waits and drops in a dime deep down the field to Ben Schumacher who just won't go down easy....and the Indians finally drag him down in the red zone...

Later....fourth down....Greyhounds line up for a field goal...but it's a FAKE!!! Manderfield picks out Schumacher again...for the conversion...Greyhounds punch it in for the score later...29–8 game.

Indians had a tough time running the ball on a stout Greyhounds defense...Indians would score again...but fall 29–14 in this contest.

--KEYC News 12