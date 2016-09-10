St. Peter Falls To Worthington 35-22

Early in the first quarter, Trojans 1st and 10 for the Trojans, Logan Huisman drops back and lets it fly, connects with Zach Boever for a 22 yard touchdown reception. They would miss the PAT however, 6-0 Trojans.

Later in the 1st quarter, Jake Emley keeps it himself, shakes a tackle in the backfield, runs around and in for the touchdown. PAT would be good, Saints would lead 7-6.

Then in the 2nd quarter, Trojans down 15 to 6, Logan Huisman steps back and launches one down field and OD Othow makes a sweet catch setting them up for another scoring chance.

On 4th and 1, Trojans hand the ball off to Austin Svalland, he just breaks the plane of the endzone, that would be good for 6. Worthington would go on to win 35-22 over the Saints. Both teams are now 1 and 1 on the season.