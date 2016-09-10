Loyola Crushed By USC 39-7

Moving back to Mankato, the Loyola Crusaders looked to rebound from their week one loss. They would host a red-hot USC team this evening.

We pick it up early in the third quarter. First and goal, handoff to Roel Perales, he runs it a short distance and easily gets into the endzone. USC would lead 26 to 7 at this point.

Then in the 4th quarter, USC in the redzone, handoff goes to Perales again, bounces off a few tacklers and scores. PAT would be good USC extends their lead.

Later in the 4th, 2nd and goal for the Rebels. Counter handoff to Zach Linde. He cruises in for another TD. USC wins this one 39 - 7.