Tigers quarterback Devin Johnson drops back and is just staring down Cole Christensen on the outside.

But wait a second ... what's this?!

He hits Kale Meendering down the middle for a huge chunk of yards.

Take another look ... this is usually a basketball play ... but the no look pass works pretty well in football too!

