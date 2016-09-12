Thrive: Top-Notch Tailgating That's Also Healthy

With the big game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers coming up this weekend, many thoughts are turning to tailgating! April Graff and Laura Schmidt, both registered dietitians for Hy-Vee Food stores say you can have a little fun with your tailgating and keep it on the healthy side too!

Schmidt, originally from Wisconsin, is gearing her tailgating menu toward the gold and green for the Packers. She says she recommends a white watermelon and honeydew fruit salad with quinoa for protein. And for a shishkabob she suggests putting yellow squash and green zucchini on the grill.

Graff, who will be rooting the Vikings, will stay true to her team by serving a shishkabob with chicken, purple onion and yellow cherry tomatoes to honor the purple and gold.

One thing both dietitians can agree on is to watch portion sizes!