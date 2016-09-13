Plate-Portion Size is Key

Throughout the Thrive campaign, we've talked a lot about the importance of "what" you eat. The importance of fruits, vegetables and protein. Mankato Clinic dietitian Erin Gonzalez says it is almost important to keep in mind portion size, no matter what you are eating. She says if you make a fist with your hand, that is about the size of your stomach. So keep that in mind to know just how much you can handle at one meal or snack. She says choosing smaller dinner plates will also help control portion size.