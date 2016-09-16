Waseca Blows Out St. Peter

Over in Waseca, the Blue Jays are trying to get back in the left hand column against the St. Peter Saints after losing last week to the Marshall Tigers.

Second quarter Waseca up big 34–0 and the Jays are driving.... Trystin Kinkade finds Beau Milbrett who has a convoy in front of him....talk about YAC....Saints are finally able to drag him down inside the ten....

Cue Waseca's other Milbrett...this time it's Jack running straight in for the score putting the Jays up 41–0 zero now....

But hold on...St. Peter isn't getting shut out in this one....running back Alex Chadwick takes the hand off and Waseca bites on the fake along with our cameraman as Chadwick burst down the middle of the field going 59 yards all the way to the house...it's 41–6....

Story of the game in this one though is Jack Milbrett, the senior rusher had 272 Yards rushing and 5 TDs in the first half as Waseca goes on to win 48–6.

