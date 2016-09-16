Clippers Blow Out GHEC/Truman 76-0

This one would not be fair. Clipper quarterback Carter Kopet was nearly perfect. Hitting Jaiden Zishka for what would be a first down here.

Next play. Heaves it downfield. Precision strike to Austin Plonsky... into the end zone from 40 yards out.

Next Cleveland possession. Kopet throws out into the flats for Carter Brink. He knifes through some Jaguar defenders before being taken down, picking up the first.

Then... Kopet... pump fakes the quick slant... hits Plonsky in stride. One defender left to beat... fakes him out hard... Plonsky jogs into the end zone for the early 14-0 lead.

Plonsky has three catches for 81 yards. Three touchdowns receiving. Added a fourth on a punt return. Carter Kopet... 12 of 13... 189 yards... 5 touchdowns.

Clippers cruise 76-0 over GHEC/Truman.