5 Fairmont Gets A Big Win Over Top-Ranked Titans

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Down to Fairmont. Huge match-up in 3A. Top-ranked Tri-City United Titans playing the #5 Cardinals.

6-0 Fairmont toward the end of the first half, Cardinals threatening. On fourth down, QB  Nathan Kallenbach looking to the end zone for  Sam Schwieger... TCU's  Zach Mikel with the defense. Titans take over.

TCU goes to the ground, handing off to  Mason Rutt... huge hole on the right side and he makes them pay... down the sideline, one man to beat... touchdown saving tackle by  Wyatt Quiring.

4th down with just seconds left... screen play, as  Jack Skluzacek hits  Marty Kalina at the line... he turns upfield, going to take it in for the score, tying this thing up.

You probably saw that flag though... block in the back... negates the touchdown.

Fairmont takes the lead into the half, and ends up taking down the top team in the state. Cardinals defeat the Titans 19-0.