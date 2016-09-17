Wabasso Ruins CM/C Homecoming With 64-13 Drubbing

Week 3 was homecoming week for the Cedar Mountain Comfrey Cougars. They took on the Wabasso Rabbits in an early afternoon game.

Rabbits hand the ball off to Senior runningback Mitchell Fulton, finds a hole and blasts through the Cougars defense for the touchdown. Rabbits lead 8-0.

Then, Rabbits regain possession. 1st and 10, hand off is to Fulton, runs 43 yards for the touchdown. Rabbits lead 16-0.

2nd quarter, Rabbits go to the air this time, Cooper Taylor gets the touchdown reception.

Not surprisingly, they go for 2. In the wildcat formation, direct snap to Fulton and he easily runs it in. The Rabbits spoil homecoming for the Cougars. Final score 64-13.