Play of the Night: Tom Gannon

This play comes from Janesville Waldorf Pemberton....where the Bulldogs are trailing 12–19 before rusher Tom Gannon trucks through a defender....reaches for the goaline...did he cross the plane? ....Yes he did...and it's a touchdown!!! What a play by the running back.

Take another look at this one....Gannon gets the handoff...shows off his vision and power before lunging into the endzone knotting this game up.

If you think one of tonight's plays is play of the night material ... head to the KEYC News 12 Facebook page to vote.

--KEYC News 12