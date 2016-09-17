KEYC - Red Rock Central Tops Springfield 20-6

Red Rock Central Tops Springfield 20-6

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Springfield Tigers looking to turn around a rough start to the season. They played host to the Red Rock Central Falcons.

Opening drive, Falcons hand the ball off to Tight End  Cole Pankonin, gets down inside the 10.

Next play, handoff goes to tailback  Sam Hansen. 8 yard touchdown run. Falcons lead 6-0.

Then, Falcons get the ball back but Quarterback  Garrett Marsh  gets drilled by  Kale Meendering - causing a fumble. Tigers recover.

This helps the Tigers, Quarterback  Devin Johnson  pitches it to  Ben Runck , he takes it in. The Falcons score twice in the second half. Falcons win 20-6.