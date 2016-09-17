Red Rock Central Tops Springfield 20-6

Springfield Tigers looking to turn around a rough start to the season. They played host to the Red Rock Central Falcons.

Opening drive, Falcons hand the ball off to Tight End Cole Pankonin, gets down inside the 10.

Next play, handoff goes to tailback Sam Hansen. 8 yard touchdown run. Falcons lead 6-0.

Then, Falcons get the ball back but Quarterback Garrett Marsh gets drilled by Kale Meendering - causing a fumble. Tigers recover.

This helps the Tigers, Quarterback Devin Johnson pitches it to Ben Runck , he takes it in. The Falcons score twice in the second half. Falcons win 20-6.