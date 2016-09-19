KEYC - Making Meals, Making Memories

Making Meals, Making Memories

Posted: Updated:
By Lisa Cownie, Morning Anchor
Connect

Are family meals becoming a lost art? We hope not! Having family meal time together has been shown to have positive impact on our lives. Hy Vee registered dietitian Laura Schmidt has some tips for family meal time success in the midst of busy lives.

She says to pick one or two days a week for everyone to commit to eating together. And remember a family style breakfast or lunch count too!

She also suggests to just keep the meals simple and to choose a meal the whole family can agree on. And don't forget having a meal together is about more than the food, it's about the conversation!

