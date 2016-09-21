Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Minnetonka

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pedestrian has been struck and killed on a highway in Minnetonka.

Authorities say the person was on Highway 7 about 6:15 a.m. this morning when the crash occurred.

The patrol says the driver of the vehicle that struck the person is a 35-year-old woman from Minneapolis. The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for about three hours. Names of those involved haven't been released.