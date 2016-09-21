Johnson Carves Up a Win!

School is back in session, and that means it's time again for the the Golden Apple Award. This week's recipient is a Technical Education teacher, with a passion for showing students the benefits of working with your hands.

This week's Golden Apple Award winner is Tech Ed. Teacher Leif Johnson, who has devoted 31 years of his life to teaching students -- 19 of those here at Mankato West. His methods for teaching have often left his students awestruck and colleagues impressed.

West High School Principle Dave Lutz nominated Mr. Johnson for the award. He feels Leif's dedication to teaching goes above and beyond the norm. "Mr. Johnson is an awesome teacher," says Lutz."You come into his classrooms and it's hard not to want to stick around and start building something; you know when that's happening, something special is going on in that classroom."



Originally from Windom, Johnson says some of the teachers he had as a student inspired him to continue to pursue his own career in Technical Education.



"Some of my favorite teachers back in those days were the Tech Ed teachers, so I think that made an impact on the choice I made for my career. I think my parents also made an impact on that, and part of that was just their comments and appreciation for the things I would be bringing home from the classes that I took," says Johnson.



His students, he says, are all unique and start everyday excited to get their hands dirty and learn something new about woodworking. Of course, he is always there to help lead the way and offer those same students the opportunity to make something they can be proud of.



"I really feel making that connection with learning through a project is really a neat way of having kids learn. A lot of students that we work with struggle with other methods and it's really a neat feeling when you can see students achieve success with their projects and at the end of the quarter, the end of the course, just to look back at how much they have learned. It's really exciting."



