Wettest Growing Season on Record

Over 35 inches of new rain have fallen in Waseca this growing season, making it the wettest season over the last 100 years. The already over saturated soils cannot keep up with the heavy rainfall, causing ponding across several areas of farmland and roadways. Not only soil, but storm drains are also having trouble keeping up.

The frequent ponding contributes to crop–rot, hindering growth. Spotty showers have made it very difficult to determine just how much time is needed to clean out all of the excess water before harvest can begin.

Despite all the rain, SROC Scientist Tom Hoverstad is optimistic, hoping the access water dries out within the next week. "I think for some of those areas that really got saturated last night it's going to be at least a week before they can harvest, and they'd like to start because it's been warmer than normal. Corn is quite a bit ahead of normal, so most growers would like to get a started, but they're going to have to wait for it to dry out," says Hoverstad.

Even more rain is in the forecast, but with the possibility of a dry October, farmers continue to hope for the best.

