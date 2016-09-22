Plan Ahead for Healthy Mid Days

With the busy pace of the work day, many of us often find ourselves hitting the drive through or the vending machine. Mankato Clinic Dietitian Erin Gonzalez says with a little planning we can help make the mid day a healthy part of our routine. She says one idea is to use "Mason Jar Salads" you layer your salad ingredients in a mason jar with dressing on the bottom, then lettuce and other veggies, then the protein on top. When you are ready just pull it out and shake to coat everything with the dressing. Gonzalez says bagged salads are another great go-to for lunch.