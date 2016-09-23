Knights Spoil Loyola Homecoming

Mankato Loyola couldn't find any offensive chemistry Friday night, falling to Kenyon-Wanamingo 42-0 on their own homecoming night.

The Knights led 28-0 at halftime, and the two teams played a sloppy third quarter, accumulating only one first down between the two teams in the entire third quarter.

Calvin Steberg eventually broke loose for a 33-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to put the Knights up 34-0.

Kenyon-Wanamingo moved on to take the victory 42-0 over Mankato Loyola.