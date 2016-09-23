Huskies Get The Comeback Victory Over Blue Earth Area

The Undefeated Jackson County Central Huskies hit the road to take

on the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers.

Early 1st quarter, in the redzone, Bucs run a sweep to the left, Kaylan Legred scores the touchdown. Bucs lead 7-0.

Later in the 1st, on 4th down, Huskies mishandle the punt, Bucs force a turnover.

Then start of 2nd quarter, Bucs quarterback Logan Jahnke keeps it himself, punches it in for the score. Bucs up 14-0.

Blue Earth gets the ball right back. On 2nd and goal, Jahnke keeps it again, wrestles his way in. Bucs 20-0.

Then, the Huskies strike with a fake handoff to the right, Easton Bahr rolls out to the left, runs it in for the touchdown. Huskies trail 20-6.

Late in the 2nd, Jahnke rolls out to the right, lofts it deep into the end zone but Noah Carr intercepts it - ending the half.

Huskies come back and win 26-20 in overtime.