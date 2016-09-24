Waseca's Milbrett Runs All Over Belle Plaine

Up to Belle Plaine, where the Waseca Bluejays travel to play the 5th ranked Tigers.

Up 27-7 at the start of the second half, Waseca pitches to Jack Milbrett. He knifes through his blockers, met by Tiger tacklers... is he down... he gets up and is still running. Was he not down? Breaks a tackle... they didn't blow the whistle and Milbrett's going to take it all the way in the for the score.

Let's look at it again... there's the contact... no knee down, no elbow... he's still not down... Milbrett pops up and finishes the 70 yard run. Waseca up 34-7.

Belle Plaine has a heck of running back of their own... junior Marcus Walsh... takes the hand off here... pushing through the tacklers to pick up a first down. Some D-I looks in his future potentially.

That sets up this play... Carsen Ladd at quarterback... scrambling to make time... looks downfield... throws as he's hit... right to Nathan Herman for the touchdown.

Just making it look closer though. Waseca wins big. 47-14 over the Tigers.