Cleveland Stays Perfect With Blowout of Madelia

Cleveland proved their might in 9-man football, rolling to a 63-0 win over Madelia Friday night.

The Clippers opened the game with a Carter Kopet connection to Gavin Wenker for a 14-yard score to grab a quick 6-0 lead over the Blackhawks.

After what was just one of many strong defensive stops, Cleveland took advantage of a short field as Austin Plonsky dove across the goal line for a 4-yard touchdown.

Later in the first, Kopet connected with his safety net, Austin Plonsky, for a 30-yard touchdown reception.

Kopet tallied 268 yards through the air and 4 touchdowns, while also rushing for 115 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Cleveland went on to notch a 63-0 win over Madelia. Over the last two games, the Clippers have outscored their opponents by a margin of 139-0.