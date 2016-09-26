Slow-Cooker Basics

There are some basic things to keep in mind when cooking with a crockpot or slow cooker. According to H-Vee Dietitian Holly Ellison only fill the slow cooker one half to two thirds full. She says the foods will not cook properly if the appliance is filled to the brim. Foods cooked on the bottom will cook faster and be moister because they are immersed in the simmering liquid. That's why she says it's important to follow layering instructions carefully. Vegetables do not cook as quickly as meat, so they should not be place in the bottom of the appliance. Here are some recipes:

