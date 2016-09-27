Preaching Eat, Move, Sleep

When Reverend Michelle Hargrave picked up the book Eat, Move, Sleep a few months ago she didn’t know it would not only give her some healthy ideas for herself but would lead her to spread the information to her congregation and beyond.

Each morning Centenary United Methodist Church feeds about 50 people breakfast.A breakfast that now includes protein, veggies, fruits, the ingredients for a healthy meal. Something the congregation is more mindful of since embarking on an Eat, Move, Sleep campaign.

Rev. Michelle Hargrave says, “How do we take something very private---eat, move, sleep—and improve it for ourselves, and how does that radiate out into the community? How do we as a church encourage one another in health, but how do we serve the larger community.”

Located in downtown Mankato, the church found the need right outside its front doors and started putting the principles of Eat Move Sleep into action focusing on those who don’t have access to food or to a safe place to sleep.

Rev. Hargrave says, “So we think we need 7 to 9 hours of sleep. But there are people that can’t get safe sleep. So we have cots and after breakfast they can get some sleep. It breaks our heart to wake them up and send them out into the day.”

Eat, Move, Sleep - and now service. All components to help you Thrive.