Mount Olive Lutheran School Raises $27,824.30

Mount Olive Lutheran School kicked off their day this morning with a new fundraiser for their school.

150 students and volunteers walked from Spring Lake Park up to the new Bluff Valley Trail to Culvers where they enjoyed some ice cream before returning back to the park, totaling 4 miles.

“The kids are very very excited. They’ve collected money and not only are we raising money for a new playground we’re also raising money for new math and science materials and also some classroom furniture.”

The students got sponsors for their walk.

An anonymous donor agreed to match up to $7500.

Mount Olive’s goal was to raise $15,000.

They ended up reaching their goal with a total of $27,824.30.

