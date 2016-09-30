Tips for Right Marathon Apparel

Mankato Marathon weekend is coming up on Oct 15 and 16 but now is the time to start planning what you are going to wear!

No matter if you are running the 5K, the half marathon or the whole 26 miles, what you wear, will matter,

Scheels expert Nicole Malm says, “You need to know what is comfortable and you need to know that ahead of time otherwise you'll be taking off layers while you are running.”

Malm says while we can’t truly predict how Mother Nature will behave marathon weekend, we can do our best to plan for it.

Malm says, “Experiment with the weather now. What are you comfortable in? Do you need a light layer or something with fleece in it? Do you need leggings or capris? Get it done now and know what you like so you’ll be ready for marathon day.”