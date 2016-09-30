Waseca Routs Jordan 44-6

Waseca's only blemish of the season came against the unbeaten Marshall Tigers, and hoped to keep rolling tonight playing host to the Jordan Hubmen.

The 3–1 Waseca Bluejays are coming off a big win against the Belle Plaine Tigers just a week ago earning them some votes in the Class 4 A polls.

Who else would jump start the Jays offense other than Jack Milbrett....no score....early first....and the senior rips off a long run....you're not going to arm tackle the senior and he takes it to about the five before stepping out.

And the senior opens his account on the evening with a toss taken between the tackles for a touchdown...6–0 Waseca...

Turns out he's pretty good on defense too... Jordan's Zach Kes takes the snap...throws across the middle and what DOESN'T MILBRETT DO?! Talk about dual threat....and once he gets into open space....good luck taking him down...that's a pick six....putting Waseca up 14–0....

Milbrett finishes a strong performance....with 247 yards rushing and 3 Touchdowns as the Bluejays take down the Hubmen 44 To 6.

