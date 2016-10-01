Giants Crush GFW

On to a South Central Blue District matchup, a homecoming game for LeSueur Henderson as they host Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop. Both teams searching for their first win of the season.

First quarter, QB Jared Miller hands off to Caleb Radloff, goes for a good chunk of yards, T-birds stop him inside the five.

Next play, handoff goes to Gabe Webster, muscles his way in for a touchdown. Giants lead 6-0.

Later in the first, Miller keeps it himself, makes his way through the defense, runs it down the sideline, a 64 yard touchdown run. Giants up 13-0.

The Thunderbirds get their first and only chance in the redzone, Mitchell Schroeder goes to the air, Brady Roiger comes down with it.

Giants run away in this one final score 54-6.