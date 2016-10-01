Eagles' Big Second Half Drops WEM

Maple River started slow, but shutout Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the second half, cruising to a 42-9 win over the Bucs.
WEM started the game with Dallas McBroom throwing to Tanner Ranslow, who stiff-armed a defender and rushed 72 yards for a 6-0 lead.
Later in the first, Eagle junior Lincoln Arndt broke through the line of scrimmage and blazed 32 yards for a touchdown, making it 7-6 Eagle lead.
Taylor Glende knocked in a 26 yard field goal late in the half to put WEM on top 9-7. But Maple River stormed back in the second half, racing to a 42-9 victory over the Buccaneers.
