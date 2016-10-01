JWP Takes Down The St. Clair Cyclones

The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs played host to the St. Clair Cyclones.

Second half...all tied up at 14...but here comes JWP... Sam Eustice passes to Andrew King across the middle to pick up a first down....

Bulldogs are taking to the air again....this time it's Tom Gannon in the flat with a reception turning up field for a nice chunk of yards....but JWP turns it over on the next play.

St. Clair takes over on offense...but it doesn't end well for the Cyclones....QB is under pressure and throws it right to King....WHO LET THE DOGS OUT?! That's a pick six giving JWP a 22–14 lead.

Bulldogs defense forces another turnover at the end of the third...and they have it at the bottom of the pile....

Fourth quarter....JWP capitalizes... Gannon rushes off tackle...and he scampers into the endzone...the rusher had 227 yards rushing in this one breaking JWP's all time record...and has 2,668 yards for his career as the Bulldogs win 38–22.

--KEYC News 12