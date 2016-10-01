Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Gets Homecoming Win Over MVL

Sleey Eye St. Mary's hosting the Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers. Knights on a season long farewell tour against their traditional 11-man opponents. This time it's homecoming.

First drive for the Knights. Nathan Schroepfer cranking out the yards on the ground as the Knight's rushing quarterback. Option keeper left... he gets the edge... pushes it deep into Charger territory before being tackled at the ten yard line.

Next play, he goes right... pretty much a mirror of the last play... trying to get that edge again and score... hammered out of bounds at the goal line.

Schroepfer punches it in from there on the next play to put the Knights up 7-0.

MVL is a little more of a quick strike offense. Second play of the following drive... AJ Buboltz on play action... chucks it deep down the far side line... caught by Matt Stein. Evades the first tackler... out runs the last... into the end zone for a 67 yard touchdown reception.

Knights get the homecoming win. 36-23 over the Chargers