KEYC - Belle Plaine Spoils New Ulm's First Game At New Stadium

Belle Plaine Spoils New Ulm's First Game At New Stadium

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

Over to New Ulm's brand new stadium. It's technically the Eagles's homecoming game, even though this is the first time they've played on this field, facing the Tigers of Belle Plaine.

Eagles looking for their first score on their first game, down 12-0 at the end of the half.  Alex Portner back to pass, looking end zone for  Cooper Yackley... picked off by the Tiger's  Jon Schmidt... ending the threat. Tigers take over.

Belle Plaine will try to tack on another score before the half.  Carsen Ladd... looking deep over the middle... intercepted by  Max Deslauriers... he's on the return... dodging tacklers... could this be it? He's in the open... touchdown...BUT... holding on the return. That takes those points off the board.

The ensuing drive...  Portner... looking right... fires... picked off by  Brody Curtiss. Five interceptions in the first half alone. Belle Plaine takes the 12 point lead into the break.

They end up blowing them out. Belle Plaine 39. New Ulm 7.